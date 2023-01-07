AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.57.

AeroVironment Trading Up 4.4 %

About AeroVironment

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.09 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average is $87.01. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44.

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.