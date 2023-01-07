Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $164.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.78. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,486,000 after purchasing an additional 353,109 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,218,000 after buying an additional 238,069 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $13,291,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,414,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 337,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,777,000 after acquiring an additional 104,330 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

