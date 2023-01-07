ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.89

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and traded as high as $44.31. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 8,143 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGESY shares. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €37.80 ($40.21) to €37.50 ($39.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of ageas SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.81.

ageas SA/NV Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71.

ageas SA/NV Cuts Dividend

About ageas SA/NV

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $1.0198 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

