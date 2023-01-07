AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,495 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGNC. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 698.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,990,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,100,000 after buying an additional 3,490,016 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,630,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,004,000 after buying an additional 1,346,753 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,630,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 944.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 878,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 794,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.55.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -40.34%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

