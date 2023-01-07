AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) Director Purchases $25,000.26 in Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) Director Stewart Appelrouth acquired 80,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $25,000.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,063 shares in the company, valued at $67,289.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Up 3.3 %

AIM opened at $0.48 on Friday. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.32.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 15,598.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

