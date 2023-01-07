Aion (AION) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. Aion has a market capitalization of $13.96 million and $906,511.63 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00110235 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00201015 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00060630 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040277 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000282 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

