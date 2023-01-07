AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $260,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Brewster Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 292,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 17,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $79.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

