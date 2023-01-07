AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $293,000 Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,361 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15,961.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.90%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

