AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.69

Shares of AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.69 and traded as low as C$1.54. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 162,732 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AKITA Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.69. The firm has a market cap of C$65.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

