Albion Financial Group UT Has $1.70 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Trading Up 1.9 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.89.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $166.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.31 and a 200-day moving average of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.26 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $294.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

