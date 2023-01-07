Albion Financial Group UT Sells 100 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $206.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.31 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

