Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,692 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 150,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

