Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.93

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.93 and traded as low as C$16.05. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$16.35, with a volume of 17,535 shares.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Algoma Central to C$15.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$612.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.55.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

