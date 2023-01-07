Algorand Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001142 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $43.55 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00068984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00060225 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000364 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000232 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003936 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,425,571,221 coins and its circulating supply is 7,203,373,091 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

