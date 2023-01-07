Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Trading Up 2.9 %

AHPI stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 70.44% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Featured Articles

