Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Shares Up 0.7%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.14. 41,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 61,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.
Alpha Pro Tech Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a market cap of $51.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of -0.74.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.
