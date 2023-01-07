Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Shares Up 0.7%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.14. 41,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 61,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $51.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of -0.74.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 25.7% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 38,157.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter worth $65,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

