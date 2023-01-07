Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.01

Shares of Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.67. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 32,918 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $16.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

