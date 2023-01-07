American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $96.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.15. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

