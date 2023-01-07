American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Tower by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 3.0 %

American Tower stock opened at $218.50 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.