Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Lifted by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1,170.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after buying an additional 302,243 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,358,000 after buying an additional 288,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after buying an additional 249,192 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after buying an additional 198,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $321.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $339.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

