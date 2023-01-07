Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Rating) shares were down 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.70. Approximately 85,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 52,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Amex Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Amex Exploration from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

Amex Exploration Stock Up 11.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$196.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.81.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration ( CVE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Amex Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.