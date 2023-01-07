Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $285.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Amgen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.57.

Amgen Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $275.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

