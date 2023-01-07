Analysts Set Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Target Price at $1.75

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 103.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,016,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 73,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,199 shares in the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $118.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.13). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 315.92%. The business had revenue of $48.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.