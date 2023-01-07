Analysts Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Target Price at $51.50

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth $41,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 61.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 772.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE FUN opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.48. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.33). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

