Analysts Set Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) PT at $15.67

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $220,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.