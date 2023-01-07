Analysts Set F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT at $191.15

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at $17,256,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,006. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of F5 by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of F5 by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 4.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $141.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.45 and a 200-day moving average of $152.17. F5 has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $245.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

