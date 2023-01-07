Analysts Set International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Target Price at $139.40

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $143.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 48,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

