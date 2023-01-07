Analysts Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT at $12.57

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTVE. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,013,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 645,437 shares during the period. EVR Research LP grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 587,441 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 532.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 270,993 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 265,277 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 598.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 233,484 shares during the period. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Further Reading

