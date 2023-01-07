Analysts Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Target Price at $368.91

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $368.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Public Storage Trading Up 2.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $276.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.52 and a 200-day moving average of $307.50.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

