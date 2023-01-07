Analysts Set Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Price Target at $19.67

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stem in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Stem from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $168,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 119,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,607.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $168,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 119,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,607.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $394,837.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,027.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,070 shares of company stock worth $2,025,437. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Stem by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stem by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the third quarter worth about $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stem by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. Stem has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 47.19%. On average, analysts predict that Stem will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

