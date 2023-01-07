Analysts Set The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) PT at $41.91

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after buying an additional 11,428,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after buying an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,999,000 after buying an additional 4,817,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Grain Co. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $132,216,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

