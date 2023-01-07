Analyzing Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) & Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV)

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) and Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi and Greenwave Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi 6.67% 16.19% 5.81% Greenwave Technology Solutions -111.97% N/A -104.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenwave Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mitsubishi and Greenwave Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenwave Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitsubishi and Greenwave Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi $153.79 billion 0.15 $8.34 billion $7.17 4.44 Greenwave Technology Solutions $8.10 million 1.14 -$1.63 million N/A N/A

Mitsubishi has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwave Technology Solutions.

Summary

Mitsubishi beats Greenwave Technology Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment is involved in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development, as well as liquified natural gas businesses. Its Industrial Materials segment invests in, develops, and trades in carbon, steel products, and performance materials for the automobile and mobility, construction, and infrastructure industries. The company's Petroleum & Chemicals segment invests in, develops, and trades in crude oil and oil products, LPG, ethylene, methanol, salt, ammonia, plastics, and fertilizers. Its Mineral Resources segment invests in and develops metallurgical coal, copper, iron ore, and aluminum resources. The company's Industrial Infrastructure segment trades in energy infrastructure, industrial plants, machinery tools, agricultural machinery, mining machinery, elevators, escalators, ships, and aerospace related equipment. Its Automotive & Mobility segment produces, finances, and sells passenger and commercial cars; and mobility services. The company's Food Industry segment develops and sells food resources, fresh foods, consumer goods, and food ingredients. Its Consumer Industry segment engages in supplying products and services a range of fields, including retail & distribution, logistics, healthcare, apparel, and tire, etc. The company's Power Solution segment generates, transmits, and retails power; supplies power generating and transmitting products and equipment; develops and sells lithium-ion battery; develops hydrogen; and offers battery services. Its Urban Development segment engages in the leasing; and urban infrastructure and real estate development, operation, and management businesses. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Empire Services, Inc., operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc. It is involved in the purchasing and selling processed and unprocessed scrap metals to steel mills and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as MassRoots, Inc and changed its name to Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. in October 2021. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Suffolk, Virginia.

