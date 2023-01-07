AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.00 million-$348.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.50 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $593.27 million, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $24.87.

Insider Activity

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 450,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.