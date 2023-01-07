Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.61

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.61 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.28 ($0.03). Anglesey Mining shares last traded at GBX 2.29 ($0.03), with a volume of 692,256 shares traded.

Anglesey Mining Stock Up 16.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of £7.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.61.

About Anglesey Mining

(Get Rating)

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also holds 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 20% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglesey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglesey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.