Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after buying an additional 14,968,178 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after buying an additional 5,295,358 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,238,000 after buying an additional 3,840,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,051.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,763,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,850,000 after buying an additional 2,523,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.87.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.