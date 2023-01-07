Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in AT&T by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 296.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 64.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347,706 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $139.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

