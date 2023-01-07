Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $607,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $84.11.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.