Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.99 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

