Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 129 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,217,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,790,000 after buying an additional 606,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after buying an additional 192,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,135,000 after buying an additional 185,418 shares during the period. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,013,000 after buying an additional 107,592 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $217.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $284.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.