Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 2,361 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $319,000.

VOX stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.97. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $135.08.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

