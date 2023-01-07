Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 242 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,133,000 after acquiring an additional 363,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,414 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,952,000 after buying an additional 5,219,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,412,000 after buying an additional 159,276 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,017,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,755,000 after buying an additional 103,930 shares during the period.

IWR stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $81.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

