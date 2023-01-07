Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 242 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.90.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $290.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.10 and a fifty-two week high of $324.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

