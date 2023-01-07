Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 5,172 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xylem Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

Shares of XYL opened at $111.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $117.60.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.