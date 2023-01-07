Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 7,656 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31. The company has a market cap of $163.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

