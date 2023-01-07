Applied Materials’ (AMAT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMAT. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.64.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $104.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.18.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

