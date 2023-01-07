Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,051 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.18.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

