Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 744,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 346,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apyx Medical to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities cut shares of Apyx Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Apyx Medical Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $89.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 3,565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

