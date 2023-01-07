ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of ABIO opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.69.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
