ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ABIO opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.69.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth $55,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

