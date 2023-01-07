Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.06

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.06 and last traded at $33.57, with a volume of 25723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACLX. Barclays raised their target price on Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25.

Insider Activity

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.25. Equities analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $77,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,569 shares of company stock valued at $471,004. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $56,317,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in Arcellx by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,173 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcellx by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,465,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcellx by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcellx by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 450,374 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.