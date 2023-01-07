Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 3.6% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $25,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,300,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 3.0 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.23.

NYSE:AJG opened at $192.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $201.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.